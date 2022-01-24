An Appreciation for Every Drop at Naval Hospital Bremerton

when eagles fly…Naval Hospital Bremerton was recognized Jan. 24, 2022, by Armed Services Blood Bank Center – Pacific Northwest for being instrumental in organizing, promoting and holding blood drives, especially during the time COVID shut down collection efforts during 2020 and continued to effect donation attempts during 2021. During that time, NHB collected 297 units of blood in 11 blood drives held during 2020 and 2021.

One unit (or pint) of blood can save up to three lives, and that unit can be separated into several components: red blood cells, plasma, platelets and cryoprecipitate. The red blood cells carry oxygen to the body’s organs and tissues. Plasma is a mixture of water, protein and salts, and makes up 55 percent of actual blood volume. Platelets promote blood clotting and give those with leukemia and forms of cancer the chance to live. Cryoprecipitate is collected from plasma that has been frozen, then thawed, and acts as a coagulation agent.

NHB will be hosting another quarterly blood drive on the Quarterdeck (main lobby of the hospital) this upcoming Monday, January 31, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The following criteria are in place: those who received a vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer are eligible to donate as long as they are symptom-free and fever-free. For those who received a AstraZeneca or J&J vaccine, a two-week wait after being vaccinated is required to be considered eligible to donate. For those not sure which vaccine they received, it is required to wait at least two weeks after being vaccinated to be considered eligible to donate. For those who have tested positive for COVID-19, they are eligible to donate two weeks after having no symptoms.

In order to maintain social distancing, donations will only be done on an appointment basis with limited phlebotomy chairs. An appointment can be made online: militarydonor.com, or via:

http://www.militarydonor.com/index.cfm?group=op&step=2&opid=97575&opidh=CF491ADC7C03052CB2DF6983FAA491D3&idt=44579.8699884

With a minimum of 56 days required between whole blood donations, another option besides donating quarterly at NHB is available at ASBBC-PNW on Joint Base Lewis McCord. An appointment can be made by calling 253-968-1850, with hours of operations Monday through Friday, 8:40 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 11:06 Photo ID: 7021400 VIRIN: 220124-N-HU933-515 Resolution: 5088x4000 Size: 3.48 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An Appreciation for Every Drop at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.