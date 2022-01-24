Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMH-461 Receives Thier First Batch of King Stallions [Image 1 of 4]

    HMH-461 Receives Thier First Batch of King Stallions

    MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A CH-53K King Stallion (right) and a CH-53E Super Stallion are staged during a redesignation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2022. The squadron received its first CH-53K King Stallion, and the ceremony signified the beginning of the Marine Corps’ modernization from the CH-53E Super Stallion to the CH-53K King Stallion in support of the expeditionary warfare vision for future-force employment. The CH-53K is an optimized vertical, heavy-lift, sea-based, long-range solution for the Marine Corps and will provide three times the lift capability of its predecessor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 17:07
    Photo ID: 7020502
    VIRIN: 220124-M-IC059-1011
    Resolution: 4708x3139
    Size: 10.21 MB
    Location: MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-461 Receives Thier First Batch of King Stallions [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Elias Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HMH-461
    2MAW
    Redesignation Ceremony
    CH-53K King Stallion
    VMX-1
    America's Airwing

