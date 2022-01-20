Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Check on Learning

    Check on Learning

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    Connie Schauer, education services specialist and test control officer, with the 88th Readiness Division Education Center, reviews a vocabulary test with students taking the Basic Skills Education Program course at Fort McCoy, Wis., Jan. 19-24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 15:48
    Photo ID: 7020374
    VIRIN: 220120-A-WE853-1004
    Resolution: 3879x5844
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Check on Learning, by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Open the Door to More Military Career Options

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    88th Readiness Division. Basic Skills Education Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT