The Stethem family visits aboard USS Stethem! From left to right: Patrick Stethem, Genevieve Stethem, Gabi Stethem, Katherine Stethem, Robert Stethem, Commander John Kajmowicz, Commander James Watts, Master Chief Terry Loeffelholz.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7020231
|VIRIN:
|220114-N-KF942-1001
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Stethem Family Aboard USS Stethem (DDG 63), by ENS Connor Cogdill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS STETHEM (DDG 63) Hosts Stethem Family Visit
