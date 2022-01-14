Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stethem Family Aboard USS Stethem (DDG 63)

    Stethem Family Aboard USS Stethem (DDG 63)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Ensign Connor Cogdill 

    USS Stethem (DDG-63)

    The Stethem family visits aboard USS Stethem! From left to right: Patrick Stethem, Genevieve Stethem, Gabi Stethem, Katherine Stethem, Robert Stethem, Commander John Kajmowicz, Commander James Watts, Master Chief Terry Loeffelholz.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 13:54
    Photo ID: 7020231
    VIRIN: 220114-N-KF942-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stethem Family Aboard USS Stethem (DDG 63), by ENS Connor Cogdill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS STETHEM (DDG 63) Hosts Stethem Family Visit

    DDG63

