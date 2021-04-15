U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Wabeke, squadron commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and installation commander of Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Africa, addresses the Minnesota National Guard 2-135 Infantry, Charlie Company, in April 2020,at Chabelley Air Field Djibouti, Africa. Wabeke is currently the deputy commander of the 361st Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group at Hurlburt Field, Fla. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 12:32 Photo ID: 7020115 VIRIN: 220124-F-GE255-1001 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 102.41 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 361st ISR Group Deputy Commander named Sijan Leadership Award recipient, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.