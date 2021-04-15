U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Wabeke, squadron commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and installation commander of Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Africa, addresses the Minnesota National Guard 2-135 Infantry, Charlie Company, in April 2020,at Chabelley Air Field Djibouti, Africa. Wabeke is currently the deputy commander of the 361st Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group at Hurlburt Field, Fla. (Courtesy photo)
361st ISR Group Deputy Commander named Sijan Leadership Award recipient
