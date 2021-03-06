Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Alejandro Preciado, Surgery NCOIC at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, received the MEDCOM coin of excellence.

    Staff Sgt. Alejandro Preciado, Surgery NCOIC at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, received the MEDCOM coin of excellence.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of U.S. Army Medical Command, and U.S. Army Medical Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, presented Staff Sgt. Alejandro Preciado, Surgery NCOIC at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, the MEDCOM coin of excellence. His efforts have enabled the highest quality care for local military working dog and MEDEVAC cases, specialty surgery, and emergency surgery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 05:10
    Photo ID: 7019835
    VIRIN: 210603-A-FU201-627
    Resolution: 720x514
    Size: 45.25 KB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Alejandro Preciado, Surgery NCOIC at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, received the MEDCOM coin of excellence., by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterinary Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT