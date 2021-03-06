Staff Sgt. Alejandro Preciado, Surgery NCOIC at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, received the MEDCOM coin of excellence.

Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of U.S. Army Medical Command, and U.S. Army Medical Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, presented Staff Sgt. Alejandro Preciado, Surgery NCOIC at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, the MEDCOM coin of excellence. His efforts have enabled the highest quality care for local military working dog and MEDEVAC cases, specialty surgery, and emergency surgery.

