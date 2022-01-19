Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley reveals the Warrior of the Week

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Matthew Enos, middle, from Connellsville, Pa., poses for a picture with Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, left, commanding officer, and various other departmental leaders, during a Warrior of the Week reveal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Gridley is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

