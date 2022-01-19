Gridley reveals the Warrior of the Week

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Matthew Enos, middle, from Connellsville, Pa., poses for a picture with Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, left, commanding officer, and various other departmental leaders, during a Warrior of the Week reveal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Gridley is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

