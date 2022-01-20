Spruance conducts RAS with USNS Matthew Perry

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) receives cargo from the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Spruance is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

