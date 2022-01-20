An HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, on the flight line in Southwest Asia Jan. 20, 2022. The 26th ERQS is assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing which generates, executes and sustains combat airpower and combat search and rescue forces across the Levant. The HC-130J is the only Air Force dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform; its mission comprises of personnel recovery in both combat and peacetime environments, helicopter air-to-air refueling, airdrop, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 02:37 Photo ID: 7018852 VIRIN: 220120-F-PB262-2001 Resolution: 6048x3643 Size: 2.08 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HC-130J Combat King II, by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.