Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HC-130J Combat King II

    HC-130J Combat King II

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    An HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, on the flight line in Southwest Asia Jan. 20, 2022. The 26th ERQS is assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing which generates, executes and sustains combat airpower and combat search and rescue forces across the Levant. The HC-130J is the only Air Force dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform; its mission comprises of personnel recovery in both combat and peacetime environments, helicopter air-to-air refueling, airdrop, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 02:37
    Photo ID: 7018852
    VIRIN: 220120-F-PB262-2001
    Resolution: 6048x3643
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HC-130J Combat King II, by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    332nd AEW
    26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    HC-130J Combat King II aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT