    Kelly tours ANAD

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Mark Cleghorn 

    Anniston Army Depot

    Col. Kevin Kelly, second from right, commander of the Martin Army Community Hospital, toured Anniston Army Depot Jan. 21, 2022. His second stop on the tour was the Combat Vehicle Repair Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kelly tours ANAD, by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TACOM
    Anniston Army Depot
    Martin Army Community Hospital
    2022
    Col. Kevin Kelly

