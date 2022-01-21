Col. Kevin Kelly, second from right, commander of the Martin Army Community Hospital, toured Anniston Army Depot Jan. 21, 2022. His second stop on the tour was the Combat Vehicle Repair Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 16:07 Photo ID: 7018497 VIRIN: 220121-A-SH487-077 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 835.54 KB Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kelly tours ANAD, by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.