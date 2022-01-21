Paint-On Protection

(A) A photograph and diagram of an uncoated painted surface with a drop of CWA applied to it. Over time, the agent absorbs into the coating.

(B) A photograph and diagram of a painted surface that has been treated with an overcoat which reduces the absorption of CWA into the coating. (DTRA-JSTO photo)

