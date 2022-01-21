(A) A photograph and diagram of an uncoated painted surface with a drop of CWA applied to it. Over time, the agent absorbs into the coating.
(B) A photograph and diagram of a painted surface that has been treated with an overcoat which reduces the absorption of CWA into the coating. (DTRA-JSTO photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 14:22
|Photo ID:
|7018258
|VIRIN:
|220121-D-D0490-001
|Resolution:
|2083x1385
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paint-On Protection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT