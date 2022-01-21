Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    (A) A photograph and diagram of an uncoated painted surface with a drop of CWA applied to it. Over time, the agent absorbs into the coating.
    (B) A photograph and diagram of a painted surface that has been treated with an overcoat which reduces the absorption of CWA into the coating. (DTRA-JSTO photo)

    TAGS

    DTRA CB
    JSTO
    DTRA-JSTO
    Paint-On Protection
    Temporary Overcoats
    Equipment Overcoats

