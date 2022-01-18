Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Lysandra Negron, 156th Security Forces Squadron, January Spotlight

    Master Sgt. Lysandra Negron, 156th Security Forces Squadron, January Spotlight

    PUERTO RICO

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lysandra Negron, a defender with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, poses for a picture at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Jan. 18, 2022. Negron was selected as the January spotlight for her competence and performance during her 18 years of military
    service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PRANG Spotlight - Master Sgt. Lysandra Negron, 156th Security Forces Squadron

