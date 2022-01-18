Master Sgt. Lysandra Negron, 156th Security Forces Squadron, January Spotlight

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lysandra Negron, a defender with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, poses for a picture at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Jan. 18, 2022. Negron was selected as the January spotlight for her competence and performance during her 18 years of military
service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)
PRANG Spotlight - Master Sgt. Lysandra Negron, 156th Security Forces Squadron
