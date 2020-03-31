Sentry Aloha planners witness F-22 air power

Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen from various career fields cheer on an F-22 Raptor assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron Jan. 20, 2022, at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii. The Airmen belong to a planning team for the Hawaii ANG’s routine fighter exercise, Sentry Aloha. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
