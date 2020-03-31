Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentry Aloha planners witness F-22 air power

    Sentry Aloha planners witness F-22 air power

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen from various career fields cheer on an F-22 Raptor assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron Jan. 20, 2022, at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii. The Airmen belong to a planning team for the Hawaii ANG’s routine fighter exercise, Sentry Aloha. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 03:04
    Photo ID: 7017704
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-RV808-0039
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 967.63 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Aloha planners witness F-22 air power, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Takeoff
    F-22 Raptor
    Sentry Aloha
    Hawaii ANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT