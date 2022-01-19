Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 48 conducts night flight operations

    Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 48 conducts night flight operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    220119-N-UP745-3063 BAB AL MANDEB (Jan. 19, 2022) Sailors assigned to the "Vipers" of Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 48 conduct flight operations aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), Jan. 19. Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 01:31
    Photo ID: 7017668
    VIRIN: 220119-N-UP745-3063
    Resolution: 4013x3010
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 48 conducts night flight operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Flight Operations
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    NAVECENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT