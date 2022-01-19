220119-N-UP745-3063 BAB AL MANDEB (Jan. 19, 2022) Sailors assigned to the "Vipers" of Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 48 conduct flight operations aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), Jan. 19. Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 01:31 Photo ID: 7017668 VIRIN: 220119-N-UP745-3063 Resolution: 4013x3010 Size: 1.07 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 8 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 48 conducts night flight operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.