59th MDW: Preparing for MHS Genesis

A U.S. Air Force retiree and patient poses for a photo beside an MHS Genesis flyer at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022. Beginning Jan. 22, 2022, the San Antonio Military Health System will transition to a new electronic health record, MHS Genesis, giving patients the ability to request prescription renewals, view lab and test results, access information related to health concerns and medications and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

