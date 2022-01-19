Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    59th MDW: Preparing for MHS Genesis

    59th MDW: Preparing for MHS Genesis

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force retiree and patient poses for a photo beside an MHS Genesis flyer at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022. Beginning Jan. 22, 2022, the San Antonio Military Health System will transition to a new electronic health record, MHS Genesis, giving patients the ability to request prescription renewals, view lab and test results, access information related to health concerns and medications and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 16:57
    Photo ID: 7017317
    VIRIN: 220119-F-JG587-1089
    Resolution: 7758x4746
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th MDW: Preparing for MHS Genesis, by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAMHS
    MHS Genesis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT