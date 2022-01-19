Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Tornados and Severe Storms: Trumann Disaster Recovery Center

    TRUMANN, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Trumann, Arkansas (Jan 19, 2022) – Disaster Recovery Centers have opened in locations such as Truman, AR to provide assistance to survivors of the recent tornado and severe storm events. FEMA photos by Daniel Rojas.

    FEMA
    Tornado
    Arkansas
    Severe Storm
    Disaster Recovery Center

