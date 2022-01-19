Trumann, Arkansas (Jan 19, 2022) – Disaster Recovery Centers have opened in locations such as Truman, AR to provide assistance to survivors of the recent tornado and severe storm events. FEMA photos by Daniel Rojas.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 10:52
|Photo ID:
|7016644
|VIRIN:
|220119-D-DR336-791
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|19.03 MB
|Location:
|TRUMANN, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Tornados and Severe Storms: Trumann Disaster Recovery Center [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
