The New Lock at the Soo Project receives nearly $479 million for the Corps of Engineers' mega project in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. The New Lock at the Soo is currently in Phase II of construction with Phase III expected to be awarded in Spring 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 16:52
|Photo ID:
|7015966
|VIRIN:
|220119-A-WR196-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x975
|Size:
|786.52 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps of Engineers receiving $561 million from infrastructure bill for Michigan, Great Lakes, by Ricardo Garcia-Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps of Engineers receiving $561 million from infrastructure bill for Michigan, Great Lakes
LEAVE A COMMENT