Corps of Engineers receiving $561 million from infrastructure bill for Michigan, Great Lakes

The New Lock at the Soo Project receives nearly $479 million for the Corps of Engineers' mega project in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. The New Lock at the Soo is currently in Phase II of construction with Phase III expected to be awarded in Spring 2022.

