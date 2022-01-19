Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers receiving $561 million from infrastructure bill for Michigan, Great Lakes

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    The New Lock at the Soo Project receives nearly $479 million for the Corps of Engineers' mega project in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. The New Lock at the Soo is currently in Phase II of construction with Phase III expected to be awarded in Spring 2022.

