Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, 1st Lt. Heather Edsall, assigned to the 171st Medical Group poses for an photo at the 171st Air Refueling Wing Coraopolis, Pennsylvania January 14, 2022. Edsall was featured in an article highlighting her accomplishments with implementing the Tactical Casualty Combat Care at the 171st ARW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US