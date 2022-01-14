Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Lt. Heather Edsall

    1st Lt. Heather Edsall

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, 1st Lt. Heather Edsall, assigned to the 171st Medical Group poses for an photo at the 171st Air Refueling Wing Coraopolis, Pennsylvania January 14, 2022. Edsall was featured in an article highlighting her accomplishments with implementing the Tactical Casualty Combat Care at the 171st ARW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 10:40
    Photo ID: 7015591
    VIRIN: 220114-Z-EY983-1001
    Resolution: 3326x4157
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Heather Edsall, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Edsall

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Air Force
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171 ARW
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Know your Mil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT