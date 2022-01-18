Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patient Tips for MHS Genesis

    Patient Tips for MHS Genesis

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Justin Rodriguez 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The San Antonio Market, to include Brooke Army Medical Center, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center and the outlying clinics, will transition to MHS GENESIS on Jan. 22, 2022. MHS GENESIS is the new electronic health record for the Military Health System. The health record delivers data to healthcare teams wherever patients receive treatment -- whether it’s at a medical facility within the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs or the U.S. Coast Guard. This record will stay with service members from the time of their enlistment through veteran status. (U.S. Army graphic by Justin Rodriguez)

    VIRIN: 220118-A-ZT157-1001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patient Tips for MHS Genesis, by Justin Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BAMC
    DHA
    MHS GENESIS

