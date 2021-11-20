Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground Meteorology Team supports beloved local festival

    Yuma Proving Ground Meteorology Team supports beloved local festival

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Each year, the Caballeros de Yuma request the help of the Yuma Proving Ground Meteorology Team to help them made daily decisions on if the weather is safe for launching hot air balloons. (Loaned photo)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 09:28
    Photo ID: 7014027
    VIRIN: 211120-O-WH463-966
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Yuma Proving Ground&rsquo;s meteorology team supports beloved local festival

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

