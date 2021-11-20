Each year, the Caballeros de Yuma request the help of the Yuma Proving Ground Meteorology Team to help them made daily decisions on if the weather is safe for launching hot air balloons. (Loaned photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 09:28
|Photo ID:
|7014027
|VIRIN:
|211120-O-WH463-966
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yuma Proving Ground Meteorology Team supports beloved local festival, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yuma Proving Ground’s meteorology team supports beloved local festival
LEAVE A COMMENT