Each year, the Caballeros de Yuma request the help of the Yuma Proving Ground Meteorology Team to help them made daily decisions on if the weather is safe for launching hot air balloons. (Loaned photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 09:28 Photo ID: 7014027 VIRIN: 211120-O-WH463-966 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.59 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yuma Proving Ground Meteorology Team supports beloved local festival, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.