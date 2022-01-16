Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Atallah, a rescue swimmer assigned to Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, rescues three boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana on Jan. 16, 2022. The boaters ran aground due to mechanical issues but were safely transported to Hopedale Marina in Hopedale, Louisiana in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.17.2022 18:36 Photo ID: 7013680 VIRIN: 220116-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.54 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 70 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues three boaters near Port Sulfur, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.