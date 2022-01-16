Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues three boaters near Port Sulfur, La.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Atallah, a rescue swimmer assigned to Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, rescues three boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana on Jan. 16, 2022. The boaters ran aground due to mechanical issues but were safely transported to Hopedale Marina in Hopedale, Louisiana in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Rescue
    New Orleans
    Air Station
    Coast Guard
    Helicopter
    Swimmer

