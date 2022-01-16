Coast Guard rescues three boaters near Port Sulfur, La.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Atallah, a rescue swimmer assigned to Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, rescues three boaters near Hopedale, Louisiana on Jan. 16, 2022. The boaters ran aground due to mechanical issues but were safely transported to Hopedale Marina in Hopedale, Louisiana in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 18:36
|Photo ID:
|7013680
|VIRIN:
|220116-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
