Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues boater 4 miles east of Pinellas Point

    Coast Guard rescues boater 4 miles east of Pinellas Point

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew observes the abandoned 40-foot vessel after its owner departed the vessel in a kayak Jan. 16, 2022. A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew safely embarked the boater in distress and transported him to Bayfront Health Hospital where emergency services personnel awaited to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 18:11
    Photo ID: 7013185
    VIRIN: 011622-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 89.51 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues boater 4 miles east of Pinellas Point, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT