Coast Guard rescues boater 4 miles east of Pinellas Point

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew observes the abandoned 40-foot vessel after its owner departed the vessel in a kayak Jan. 16, 2022. A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew safely embarked the boater in distress and transported him to Bayfront Health Hospital where emergency services personnel awaited to assist. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2022 18:11
|Photo ID:
|7013185
|VIRIN:
|011622-G-G0107-1002
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
