    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Jaws of life

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a HURST Jaws of Life tool at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 7, 2022. The tool is used by firefighters in emergency situations to spread, pull, or lift any part of a vehicle safely to free trapped passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 08:08
    Photo ID: 7012770
    VIRIN: 220107-F-IH072-1011
    Resolution: 4200x2700
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Jaws of life, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    fire
    Firefighter
    squadron
    Air Force
    Airman
    mission

