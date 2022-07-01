The Jaws of life

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a HURST Jaws of Life tool at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 7, 2022. The tool is used by firefighters in emergency situations to spread, pull, or lift any part of a vehicle safely to free trapped passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

