    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Copper bracelets

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Copper bracelet fragments found at a Fort McCoy archaeological site are shown above. The bracelets are thought to date to an 1800-1830s era camp of Ho-Chunk tribal members. An article highlighting the significance of these bracelet fragments, as well as other related artifacts, was published in the 101st volume of The Wisconsin Archaeologist.

    Fort McCoy
    archaeology

