Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Copper bracelets

Copper bracelet fragments found at a Fort McCoy archaeological site are shown above. The bracelets are thought to date to an 1800-1830s era camp of Ho-Chunk tribal members. An article highlighting the significance of these bracelet fragments, as well as other related artifacts, was published in the 101st volume of The Wisconsin Archaeologist.

Date Taken: 01.14.2022
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US