    Alpha Company Graduation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert M. Hancock, Commanding Officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego (MCRD), speaks to the guests before morning colors at MCRD, Jan. 14, 2022. The morning colors ceremony was held to include guests in our morning colors, and highlight the individuals who made the Company Honorman possible. Guests were also able to see a performance from the band, hear some Marine Corps history, and see the different Marines who make up the workforce at MCRD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
