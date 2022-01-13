Navy wins PA Farm Show Cook-off

CWO-05 Jonathan Delacruz, Capt. Robert James, Cmdr. Leanne Riley, Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, CS2 Louis Lubin, Cmdr. Joshua Melchert, and RS1 Luis Marte after the annual Army/Navy Cook-off at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, PA. CS2 Lubin represented the White House food service team and was declared the winner.

