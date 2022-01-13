CWO-05 Jonathan Delacruz, Capt. Robert James, Cmdr. Leanne Riley, Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, CS2 Louis Lubin, Cmdr. Joshua Melchert, and RS1 Luis Marte after the annual Army/Navy Cook-off at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, PA. CS2 Lubin represented the White House food service team and was declared the winner.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 09:57
|Photo ID:
|7012181
|VIRIN:
|220113-N-LL945-0251
|Resolution:
|3588x2383
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy wins PA Farm Show Cook-off, by Russell Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Culinary Specialist Wins Army/Navy Cook-Off at PA Farm Show
