    Navy wins PA Farm Show Cook-off

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Russell Stewart 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    CWO-05 Jonathan Delacruz, Capt. Robert James, Cmdr. Leanne Riley, Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, CS2 Louis Lubin, Cmdr. Joshua Melchert, and RS1 Luis Marte after the annual Army/Navy Cook-off at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, PA. CS2 Lubin represented the White House food service team and was declared the winner.

    Navy Culinary Specialist Wins Army/Navy Cook-Off at PA Farm Show

    culinary specialist
    NAVSUP
    robert irvine
    Lubin
    Navy food service

