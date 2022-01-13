Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Study Identifies Epstein-Barr Virus Infection as a Leading Cause of Multiple Sclerosis

    Study Identifies Epstein-Barr Virus Infection as a Leading Cause of Multiple Sclerosis

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Sofia Echelmeyer 

    Uniformed Services University

    Between 2007 and 2016, more than 2,000 active duty service members were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system that results in significant clinical disability. The cause of this disease has been unknown, that is until a group of Uniformed Services University researchers recently discovered that Epstein-Barr virus infection could be a primary cause. (graphic illustration by Sofia Echelmeyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 09:17
    Photo ID: 7012172
    VIRIN: 210114-D-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 1200x630
    Size: 816.7 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Study Identifies Epstein-Barr Virus Infection as a Leading Cause of Multiple Sclerosis, by Sofia Echelmeyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Study Identifies Epstein-Barr Virus Infection as a Leading Cause of Multiple Sclerosis

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uniformed Services University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT