Between 2007 and 2016, more than 2,000 active duty service members were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system that results in significant clinical disability. The cause of this disease has been unknown, that is until a group of Uniformed Services University researchers recently discovered that Epstein-Barr virus infection could be a primary cause. (graphic illustration by Sofia Echelmeyer)
Study Identifies Epstein-Barr Virus Infection as a Leading Cause of Multiple Sclerosis
