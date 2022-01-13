Study Identifies Epstein-Barr Virus Infection as a Leading Cause of Multiple Sclerosis

Between 2007 and 2016, more than 2,000 active duty service members were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system that results in significant clinical disability. The cause of this disease has been unknown, that is until a group of Uniformed Services University researchers recently discovered that Epstein-Barr virus infection could be a primary cause. (graphic illustration by Sofia Echelmeyer)

