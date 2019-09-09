Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFNorth schools among 'system of distinction'

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    09.09.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    U.S. Army file photo of AFNorth Middle / High School, one of 17 schools in the Department of Defense Education Activity - Europe West District. DoDEA EU-West received the designation of "system of distinction" by its accrediting institution recently. (Courtesy photo)

    Netherlands
    Belgium
    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire
    DoDEA EU West

