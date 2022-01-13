Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BUILDING 330 DICKMAN AVENUE

    BUILDING 330 DICKMAN AVENUE

    KS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This #FortRileyFriday we begin our look at the collection of buildings that
    serve as the hub of activity for the Directorate of Public Works.
    Public Works is the installation's primary element for maintenance of the
    installation, infrastructure, and the environment.
    Building 330 Dickman Avenue was built in 1910 out of native #limestone.
    According to the Army Corp of Engineers, building 330 was originally
    Teamsters' Quarters. DPW maintenance records indicate the building had a
    capacity of 75 men. The basement contained the heating system (aka boiler
    room,) the first floor consisted of restrooms, a kitchen and mess hall,
    cooks quarters, a store room and sleeping quarters for some of the men. The
    top floor contained more sleeping quarters.
    Today, 330 Dickman Avenue serves as home of the DPW headquarters building.
    Business Operations, Engineering Services and Master Planning Divisions are
    housed in the facility.

    Pictured: 330 Dickman Ave. in 1910 (top) and as it appears today (bottom.)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022
