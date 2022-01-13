This #FortRileyFriday we begin our look at the collection of buildings that

serve as the hub of activity for the Directorate of Public Works.

Public Works is the installation's primary element for maintenance of the

installation, infrastructure, and the environment.

Building 330 Dickman Avenue was built in 1910 out of native #limestone.

According to the Army Corp of Engineers, building 330 was originally

Teamsters' Quarters. DPW maintenance records indicate the building had a

capacity of 75 men. The basement contained the heating system (aka boiler

room,) the first floor consisted of restrooms, a kitchen and mess hall,

cooks quarters, a store room and sleeping quarters for some of the men. The

top floor contained more sleeping quarters.

Today, 330 Dickman Avenue serves as home of the DPW headquarters building.

Business Operations, Engineering Services and Master Planning Divisions are

housed in the facility.



Pictured: 330 Dickman Ave. in 1910 (top) and as it appears today (bottom.)

