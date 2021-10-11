Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know your Mil: Tech. Sgt. Richard Doran

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Tech. Sgt. Richard Doran, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing chisels away at old mortar during a window replacement assignment November 10th, 2021 near Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Doran is a 53 year old Pavement’s & Construction “Dirtyboy” assigned to the Civil Engineer Squadron, Mission Support Group. Doran has a lengthy military career beginning at the age of 18 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After 3 years of active duty service, he transitioned into the PA Army National Guard and served for 4 more years as a combat engineer. In 1993, Doran turned in his combat boots in exchange for a PA State Trooper campaign hat. In 2010, Doran felt the urge to continue his military service and he re-enlisted into the PA Army National Guard. In 2015, Doran transitioned once again, but this time to the PA Air National Guard. Doran recently retired as a State Trooper with 22 years of service at the Greensburg barracks ending his career as a forensic specialist. He also has 19 collective years of U.S. Military service and plans to retire from the 171st ARW. Doran is also a member of local unions # 9 (Brick Layers Union) and #526 (Cement Masons). Doran’s advice to young service members who ask him why he continues to work after retirement is “don’t ever stop moving!” (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 12:27
    Photo ID: 7010566
    VIRIN: 211110-Z-EY983-1001
    Resolution: 1650x1275
    Size: 365.79 KB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Air Force
    CE
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171 ARW
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Know your Mil

