Know your Mil: Tech. Sgt. Richard Doran

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Tech. Sgt. Richard Doran, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing chisels away at old mortar during a window replacement assignment November 10th, 2021 near Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Doran is a 53 year old Pavement’s & Construction “Dirtyboy” assigned to the Civil Engineer Squadron, Mission Support Group. Doran has a lengthy military career beginning at the age of 18 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After 3 years of active duty service, he transitioned into the PA Army National Guard and served for 4 more years as a combat engineer. In 1993, Doran turned in his combat boots in exchange for a PA State Trooper campaign hat. In 2010, Doran felt the urge to continue his military service and he re-enlisted into the PA Army National Guard. In 2015, Doran transitioned once again, but this time to the PA Air National Guard. Doran recently retired as a State Trooper with 22 years of service at the Greensburg barracks ending his career as a forensic specialist. He also has 19 collective years of U.S. Military service and plans to retire from the 171st ARW. Doran is also a member of local unions # 9 (Brick Layers Union) and #526 (Cement Masons). Doran’s advice to young service members who ask him why he continues to work after retirement is “don’t ever stop moving!” (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

