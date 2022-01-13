Soldiers from Nuclear Disablement Team 3 and 2nd CBRNE Response Team, 46th Chemical Company, participate in Exercise Prominent Hunt in Camp Blanding, Florida. The U.S. Army’s three Nuclear Disablement Teams were selected for the Army Deployment Excellence Award in the small unit category. Photo courtesy of FBI Jacksonville.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 10:20
|Photo ID:
|7009914
|VIRIN:
|011321-A-A4433-001
|Resolution:
|3000x1918
|Size:
|940.01 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams selected for Small Unit Deployment Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams selected for Small Unit Deployment Award
LEAVE A COMMENT