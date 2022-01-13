Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams selected for Small Unit Deployment Award

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    20th CBRNE Command

    Soldiers from Nuclear Disablement Team 3 and 2nd CBRNE Response Team, 46th Chemical Company, participate in Exercise Prominent Hunt in Camp Blanding, Florida. The U.S. Army’s three Nuclear Disablement Teams were selected for the Army Deployment Excellence Award in the small unit category. Photo courtesy of FBI Jacksonville.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    award
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command
    Nuclear Disablement Teams

