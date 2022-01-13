U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams selected for Small Unit Deployment Award

Soldiers from Nuclear Disablement Team 3 and 2nd CBRNE Response Team, 46th Chemical Company, participate in Exercise Prominent Hunt in Camp Blanding, Florida. The U.S. Army’s three Nuclear Disablement Teams were selected for the Army Deployment Excellence Award in the small unit category. Photo courtesy of FBI Jacksonville.

