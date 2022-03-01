Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Cyber Command experts helping to lead modernization, build collective knowledge

    

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    U.S. Army Cyber Command data scientist Maj. Jaison Desai makes a presentation at the 2021 Emerging Techniques Forum hosted by the Military Operations Research Society in Alexandria, Va., in December 2021. (Photo by Terry McKearney)

    Army Cyber Command experts helping to lead modernization, build collective knowledge

    TAGS

    data
    modernization
    NETCOM
    Army Cyber Command
    academia
    ARCYBER

