U.S. Army Cyber Command data scientist Maj. Jaison Desai makes a presentation at the 2021 Emerging Techniques Forum hosted by the Military Operations Research Society in Alexandria, Va., in December 2021. (Photo by Terry McKearney)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 09:50
|Photo ID:
|7009847
|VIRIN:
|220103-A-FX856-0002
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Cyber Command experts helping to lead modernization, build collective knowledge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Cyber Command experts helping to lead modernization, build collective knowledge
LEAVE A COMMENT