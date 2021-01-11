21st Theater Sustainment Command Special Troops Battalion spouse sponsor Kathleen Anastasi (l) and Brigitte Benezet of the German American International Womens Club, volunteered to collect donations for Afghan travelers during Operation Allies Welcome, delivering four carloads to Rhine Ordnance Barracks.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 04:33
|Photo ID:
|7009211
|VIRIN:
|211111-A-N1234-005
|Resolution:
|806x1024
|Size:
|158.05 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st TSC Volunteers Model Community Service Beyond MLK Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
21st TSC Volunteers Model Community Service Beyond MLK Day
LEAVE A COMMENT