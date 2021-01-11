Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Volunteers Model Community Service Beyond MLK Day

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.01.2021

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Special Troops Battalion spouse sponsor Kathleen Anastasi (l) and Brigitte Benezet of the German American International Womens Club, volunteered to collect donations for Afghan travelers during Operation Allies Welcome, delivering four carloads to Rhine Ordnance Barracks.

