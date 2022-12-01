Staff Sgt. Andrew Christian, 149th Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems specialist, Air National Guard, reinstalls some lights on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas during night operations Jan. 12, 2022. These specialists are instrumental in keeping the aircraft on which they work in optimum condition due to their responsibiities to maintain and repair the aircraft's wiring and electrical components. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 22:03
|Photo ID:
|7008997
|VIRIN:
|220112-Z-UK039-0001
|Resolution:
|4640x3088
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149 FW F-16 electrician replaces lights, by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT