    149 FW F-16 electrician replaces lights

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Christian, 149th Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems specialist, Air National Guard, reinstalls some lights on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas during night operations Jan. 12, 2022. These specialists are instrumental in keeping the aircraft on which they work in optimum condition due to their responsibiities to maintain and repair the aircraft's wiring and electrical components. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

