    Lt. John-Rex Spivey, Director of Naval Junior Officer Counsel

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    Lieutenant Spivey sharing his vision for NJOC at the 34th Surface Naval Association Symposium.

    NJOC is a management advisory group designed to bridge the communications gap between junior and senior leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

