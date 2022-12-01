Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Respirator Fit Testing at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

    Respirator Fit Testing at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Respiratory Protection Program Manager Eldon Hayes performs a respirator fit test on the installation's Naval Security Force member. Hayes ensures commands receive a BUMED medical qualification and are fit-tested and trained to wear respirators in the performance of their duties in industrial hazardous workplaces.

    TAGS

    #JEB Little Creek-Fort Story #FItTest #Respirator

