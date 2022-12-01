Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Respiratory Protection Program Manager Eldon Hayes performs a respirator fit test on the installation's Naval Security Force member. Hayes ensures commands receive a BUMED medical qualification and are fit-tested and trained to wear respirators in the performance of their duties in industrial hazardous workplaces.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 09:46
|Photo ID:
|7008047
|VIRIN:
|220112-N-GR089-001
|Resolution:
|2620x4656
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Respirator Fit Testing at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
