Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Respiratory Protection Program Manager Eldon Hayes performs a respirator fit test on the installation's Naval Security Force member. Hayes ensures commands receive a BUMED medical qualification and are fit-tested and trained to wear respirators in the performance of their duties in industrial hazardous workplaces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 09:46 Photo ID: 7008047 VIRIN: 220112-N-GR089-001 Resolution: 2620x4656 Size: 2.06 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Respirator Fit Testing at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.