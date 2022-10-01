Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Presents at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Spring 2022 Capstone Design Expo

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U. S. Army Maj. Patrick Kerins, 3rd Infantry Division Special Operations Integrator, presents during the Georgia Institute of Technology 2022 Capstone Design Expo as part of an educational partnership agreement with Georgia Tech. in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2022. This partnership is designed to help foster a culture of innovation for Soldiers by giving them technical skills learned through education. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Thompson/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 16:54
    Photo ID: 7007559
    VIRIN: 220110-A-AB240-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Georgia Tech.
    Modernization
    Marne Innovation Program

