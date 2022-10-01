U. S. Army Maj. Patrick Kerins, 3rd Infantry Division Special Operations Integrator, presents during the Georgia Institute of Technology 2022 Capstone Design Expo as part of an educational partnership agreement with Georgia Tech. in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2022. This partnership is designed to help foster a culture of innovation for Soldiers by giving them technical skills learned through education. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Thompson/50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 16:54
|Photo ID:
|7007559
|VIRIN:
|220110-A-AB240-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
3rd Infantry Division Presents at the Georgia Institute of Technology's Spring 2022 Capstone Design Expo
