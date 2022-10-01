BJACH educates staff, beneficiaries on MHS GENESIS Transition

Bayne-Jones Army Community is preparing to go live with MHS GENESIS on Mar. 19 and is training staff and personnel to deliver patients what they need, when and where they need it. The pathology and emergency medical departments conducted super user and end user training at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, Jan. 10-12.

