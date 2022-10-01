Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BJACH educates staff, beneficiaries on MHS GENESIS Transition

    BJACH educates staff, beneficiaries on MHS GENESIS Transition

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Bayne-Jones Army Community is preparing to go live with MHS GENESIS on Mar. 19 and is training staff and personnel to deliver patients what they need, when and where they need it. The pathology and emergency medical departments conducted super user and end user training at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana, Jan. 10-12.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 14:12
    Photo ID: 7007415
    VIRIN: 220110-A-GR633-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH educates staff, beneficiaries on MHS GENESIS Transition, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BJACH educates staff, beneficiaries on MHS GENESIS Transition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    Technology

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Electronic Health Record
    DHA
    MHS GENESIS
    BJACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT