Task Force Liberty helps child in need

Sayeer, an Afghan guest living in Liberty Village, goes to receive his glasses in Mount Holly, New Jersey November 23, 2021. Sayeer had been experiencing difficulty seeing before Task Force Liberty personnel helped him. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo)

