    Task Force Liberty helps child in need

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2021

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Sayeer, an Afghan guest living in Liberty Village, goes to receive his glasses in Mount Holly, New Jersey November 23, 2021. Sayeer had been experiencing difficulty seeing before Task Force Liberty personnel helped him. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Liberty helps child in need, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

