Col. Daniel Blackmon, the 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander, discusses the twists and turns his career took to him attending Ranger School. Blackmon said the hardest part about Ranger School is deciding you want to go and meaning it. “Once you commit yourself to it, you’re going to make it.”
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7007275
|VIRIN:
|211122-A-SR208-175
|Resolution:
|4489x3207
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
