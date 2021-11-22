Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blackmon

    Blackmon

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2021

    Photo by James Brabenec 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Col. Daniel Blackmon, the 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander, discusses the twists and turns his career took to him attending Ranger School. Blackmon said the hardest part about Ranger School is deciding you want to go and meaning it. “Once you commit yourself to it, you’re going to make it.”

    Golfer's drive earns Army commission, Ranger qualification

