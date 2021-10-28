NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Oct. 28, 2021) Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s (SCSTC) leadership, in conjunction with Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the new Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Tactical Employment Trainer (ATET) onboard NAVSTA Norfolk, 28 Oct. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Narina Gray)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 09:23
|Photo ID:
|7007200
|VIRIN:
|211028-N-OW182-004
|Resolution:
|4340x3100
|Size:
|859.61 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Navy Unveils New Anti-Submarine Warfare Tactical Employment Trainer
