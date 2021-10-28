Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Unveils New Anti-Submarine Warfare Tactical Employment Trainer

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2021

    Naval Education and Training Command

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Oct. 28, 2021) Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s (SCSTC) leadership, in conjunction with Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the new Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Tactical Employment Trainer (ATET) onboard NAVSTA Norfolk, 28 Oct. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Narina Gray)

