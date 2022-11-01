39th SFS conduct simulated training

Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron conduct tactical training with a simulator at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 11, 2022. The Airmen participated in a variety of scenarios designed to teach them to assess situations, de-escalate when possible and use the proper force when required. Training on the simulators enables Airmen to hone their skills in a safe and controlled environment, making them more proficient in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

