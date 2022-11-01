Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SFS conduct simulated training

    TURKEY

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron conduct tactical training with a simulator at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 11, 2022. The Airmen participated in a variety of scenarios designed to teach them to assess situations, de-escalate when possible and use the proper force when required. Training on the simulators enables Airmen to hone their skills in a safe and controlled environment, making them more proficient in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th SFS conduct simulated training, by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    simulator
    training
    39th SFS

