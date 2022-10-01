HONOLULU (Jan. 10, 2021) - Shawn Turner, a financial management analyst from Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), explains how property owners affected by water quality concerns can file for Emergency and Extraordinary Expenses financial assistance. CNIC has opened two locations for businesses and property owners to receive assistance preparing reimbursement applications. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 23:32 Photo ID: 7006949 VIRIN: 220110-N-FD567-1021 Resolution: 5325x3712 Size: 980.58 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Storefront Two Financial Assistance, by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.