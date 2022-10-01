Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Storefront Two Financial Assistance

    Storefront Two Financial Assistance

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Jan. 10, 2021) - Shawn Turner, a financial management analyst from Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), explains how property owners affected by water quality concerns can file for Emergency and Extraordinary Expenses financial assistance. CNIC has opened two locations for businesses and property owners to receive assistance preparing reimbursement applications. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 23:32
    Photo ID: 7006949
    VIRIN: 220110-N-FD567-1021
    Resolution: 5325x3712
    Size: 980.58 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storefront Two Financial Assistance, by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT