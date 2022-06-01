Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC leaders pay tribute to Center employees lost in 2021

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, Executive Director Kathy Watern, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman pay tribute to the men and women of the Center who were lost during 2021. Their contributions will always be remembered. (U.S. Air Force grahic by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 20:11
    Photo ID: 7006844
    VIRIN: 220106-F-FC975-2001
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 244.56 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC leaders pay tribute to Center employees lost in 2021, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC

