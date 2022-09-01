U.S. Navy medium medical team joins Buffalo, New York hospital staff’s COVID fight

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Kathleen Makowski, right, a civilian respiratory care practitioner goes over patient vitals and information with U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christopher Brown, left, a respiratory therapist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda, Maryland, while providing support to COVID response operations at Erie County Medical Center, New York, Jan. 9, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kami Miles)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 18:08
|Photo ID:
|7006802
|VIRIN:
|220110-A-BM014-0001
|Resolution:
|2338x1757
|Size:
|549.64 KB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
