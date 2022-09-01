BUFFALO, N.Y. – Kathleen Makowski, right, a civilian respiratory care practitioner goes over patient vitals and information with U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christopher Brown, left, a respiratory therapist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda, Maryland, while providing support to COVID response operations at Erie County Medical Center, New York, Jan. 9, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kami Miles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 18:08 Photo ID: 7006802 VIRIN: 220110-A-BM014-0001 Resolution: 2338x1757 Size: 549.64 KB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy medium medical team joins Buffalo, New York hospital staff’s COVID fight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.