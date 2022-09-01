Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy medium medical team joins Buffalo, New York hospital staff’s COVID fight

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    BUFFALO, N.Y. – Kathleen Makowski, right, a civilian respiratory care practitioner goes over patient vitals and information with U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christopher Brown, left, a respiratory therapist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda, Maryland, while providing support to COVID response operations at Erie County Medical Center, New York, Jan. 9, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kami Miles)

