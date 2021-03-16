In Yuma County, Arizona, 65% of the total population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 75% of the population over the age of 12 as of January 9, 2022. Nearly 80% of the local population has received at least one dose of vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is substantially more contagious than any previous variant of the virus. However, recent hospitalization rates in this and other countries suggests that widespread vaccination has blunted Omicron’s impact: the number of new hospitalizations of COVID patients has increased, but at a far lower rate than the number of new cases.



Being vaccinated against COVID is still the best protection available against suffering a serious case of COVID-19. As of January 9, 64 of the 82 hospitalized COVID patients in Yuma County—78%-- were unvaccinated. The vaccines cannot cause COVID-19, and there is substantial evidence that they prevent COVID infection. Additionally, instances of ‘breakthrough’ infections in individuals who have received the vaccine tend to be less severe than what is experienced by those who are not vaccinated

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 10:20 Photo ID: 7006509 VIRIN: 210316-O-WH463-955 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 2.85 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID cases rise in Yuma County, Arizona, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.