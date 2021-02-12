100th CS uses mobile satellite communications systems to provide vital support to RAF Fairford exercise

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Israel Solorzano, center, 100th Communications Squadron special missions officer in charge; Senior Airman Jeffrey Gage, left, 100th CS cyber transport system technician, and Amn Kevin Hernandez, 100th CS vulnerability management technician, show off the Star Link mobile satellite system at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2021. Star Link was used to provide faster, dynamic internet and communications connections during Exercise Deft Leopard at RAF Fairford recently, and provides much greater speeds and accessibility than the previously used wireless pucks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

