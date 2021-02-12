Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th CS uses mobile satellite communications systems to provide vital support to RAF Fairford exercise

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.02.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Israel Solorzano, center, 100th Communications Squadron special missions officer in charge; Senior Airman Jeffrey Gage, left, 100th CS cyber transport system technician, and Amn Kevin Hernandez, 100th CS vulnerability management technician, show off the Star Link mobile satellite system at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 1, 2021. Star Link was used to provide faster, dynamic internet and communications connections during Exercise Deft Leopard at RAF Fairford recently, and provides much greater speeds and accessibility than the previously used wireless pucks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 10:08
    Photo ID: 7006508
    VIRIN: 211202-F-EJ686-1017
    Resolution: 4488x3165
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 100th CS uses mobile satellite communications systems to provide vital support to RAF Fairford exercise, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Communications Squadron
    mobile satellite system

