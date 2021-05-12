17th Attack Wing earns Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

Col. William McCrink III, speaks to Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard's 174th Attack Wing during a Wing "All Call" on December 5, 2021 at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse ,New York as he announces that the wing has received the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. The award was for the period period of Jan.1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan)

