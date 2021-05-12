Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Attack Wing earns Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan 

    New York National Guard

    Col. William McCrink III, speaks to Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard's 174th Attack Wing during a Wing "All Call" on December 5, 2021 at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse ,New York as he announces that the wing has received the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. The award was for the period period of Jan.1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan)

    NY Air Guard's 174th Attack Wing earns Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

