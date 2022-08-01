Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th ARW Receives Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A 185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 performs a touch and go at Sioux City Iowa, Jan 8 2022. A touch and go or take off and landing is a routine but critical task to maintain pilot proficiency. (Air National Guard photo by A1C. Monk)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    ANG
    KC-135

