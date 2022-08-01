185th ARW Receives Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

A 185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 performs a touch and go at Sioux City Iowa, Jan 8 2022. A touch and go or take off and landing is a routine but critical task to maintain pilot proficiency. (Air National Guard photo by A1C. Monk)

